After many years of speculation and crossed statements between Real Madrid and Eden Hazard, Florentino managed to close the signing of the one who was arriving to be the new galactic and the leader of Madrid’s new project. 3 and a half years later, the Belgian is the player who has played the fewest games in the squad this season and the club no longer has him.
Hazard’s state of form not only takes its toll in sports, but is also reflected in his value in the transfer market, which is only 5 million euros according to transfer markt. It should be noted that when he left Chelsea his market value was 150 million euros.
Hazard’s situation at Real Madrid does not seem to be improving, and that the Belgian wants to exhaust his contract with the white team that ends next year. He has not played a minute for 20 games, he is the player who has played the least in this stretch, and it is because, according to the player himself, his relationship with Ancelotti is completely broken. Both the coach and he have confirmed that they don’t speak to each other, that they have mutual respect but they haven’t spoken to each other for a while. The cause of this break could be the return of the World Cup in Qatar as confirmed by Courtois. The Belgian goalkeeper is sure that Hazard returned to Madrid with good expectations and hoping to see minutes due to the wear and tear of a player in the World Cup, but seeing that this did not happen he has thrown in the towel.
Now both parties are in an uncomfortable situation and with which neither win. Hazard is wasting his last years as an elite footballer on the bench and Real Madrid now has the highest salary in the team for someone who doesn’t play anything. Hazard has not had the time at Real Madrid that he expected, but the injuries and the poor physical shape with which he bequeathed to the team take their toll on such a demanding club.
#collapse #Eden #Hazard #transfer #market #Lunin
Leave a Reply