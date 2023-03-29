Despite the fact that it lacks several million users to reach the numbers that WhatsApp has, Telegram has proven to be far superior in terms of features and tools than the instant messaging app from Goal.

One of the features that has made Telegram position itself as the second most used real-time messaging application in the world are the channels of botswhich allow telegrammers to carry out different tasks.

And it is precisely the Telegram channels that we will focus on in this note, specifically one that makes it possible for Internet users to download music to their cell phones for free so they can listen to the melodies with the smartphone turned off and without using mobile data or have to be connected to a WiFi network.

How to listen to music for free, with the screen off and without using data on Telegram

As we mentioned earlier, the key to downloading for free and using your Telegram account like Spotify is found in bot channels, particularly those through which you can download songs for free.

In addition to this, another of the tools of the app developed by the durov brothers that makes it possible to listen to music for free and with the screen off is the native player of the European platform.

Thus, in order to listen to free music and with the screen locked, the following steps must be followed:

First, open the Telegram app on your cell phone.

After the above, search for the bot channel “VK Music Bot”.

After finding the channel, you must join the chat to see the message of introduction to the functions, where you will have to click on “/start”.

Subsequently, the bot will ask the Telegram user to choose an option to know the song that they want to download.

Finally, a list of options will appear and the user must select the number of the song to download as a file to the smartphone.

Once the song is downloaded, the Internet user will only have to click on the “play” button, and the song will begin to play on the phone.

It is worth mentioning that to download the song you must have an internet connection, be it WiFi or mobile data, but once you have downloaded the file, you can do without the connection, and you can also turn off the screen without running the risk that the music stops.