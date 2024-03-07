We are in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League and there are already several teams classified for the next round of the tournament, the quarterfinals, such as Real Madrid, Paris Saint Germain, Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The other four teams that will make up this qualifying round of the most prestigious European competition still remain to be known. There are only eight teams left, of which one will be the champion. Of course, getting to this round is no small feat.
Below we leave you with the list of the coaches who have played in the quarterfinals on the most occasions:
One of the coaches who has managed to reach this round of the UEFA Champions League the most times is Sir Alex Ferguson, the Scottish coach who managed to shine with his own light at Aberdeen in his native Scotland and who later managed to forge his legend in the Manchester United. In the Red Devils club, he managed to compete in this qualifying round up to 13 times, winning the title on two occasions, in the 1998-1999 and 2007-2008 editions.
Then we have a coach who is one of the most recognized, Carlo Ancelotti, current coach of Real Madrid, has surpassed Ferguson after the white team eliminated RB Leipzig in the round of 16 of this edition. This will be the fourteenth time that the Italian will play in this round, which he has reached under the command of AC Milan, Paris Saint Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. He has managed to win this title four times, two with AC Milan in 2003 and 2007; and with Real Madrid in 2014 and 2022
Finally we have Pep Guardiola, who like Carlo Ancelotti has reached this round for the fourteenth time after eliminating Copenhagen in the round of 16 of this edition of the Champions League. The one who is considered the best coach of all time has managed to reach this round with FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City. He has managed to win this competition three times, twice with the culé team in 2009 and 2011, and with Manchester City in 2023
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#coaches #played #Champions #League #quarterfinals #times
Leave a Reply