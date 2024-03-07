Has an F1 season ever started as controversially as this year? There is of course the whole Horner saga, which now also involves a possible switch from Max Verstappen. In addition, FIA president Ben Sulayem is under fire. You would almost forget that this sport is all about driving. We will do that again this weekend on the street circuit in Jeddah.

Just like last week, the Saudi Arabia GP program has been pushed back one day, meaning that the 1st and 2nd free practice sessions will be held today. During this first training, the teams experience what the grip is like on the street track and how much the tires wear. Fortunately for the F1 drivers, the F2, F1 Academy and Porsche Carrera Cup are also running in Jeddah this weekend, meaning the track is already full of rubber before the F1 cars hit the circuit.

Stroll gets away well

A wall is almost always close by on this circuit. Lance Stroll also finds out about this. He kisses a wall at the blind turn 22 with his left front and rear wheels. Fortunately for the Canadian driver and his father's team, the damage is limited to a damaged hubcap and Stroll can continue on his way.

If we were to use scoreboard journalism, we would write that Max Verstappen had a flawless 1st free practice in Saudi Arabia. But Verstappen has something to comment about the on-board radio. He says that the car starts to jump when Verstappen takes off the gas. Not what you want at high speed with the walls so close to the track.

Charles Leclerc has other things on his mind. During a quick lap we see his Ferrari drive over a plastic bag and pick it up in the steering bars. It is not the first bag that Leclerc has come across today. 'The track looks like Mario Kart. There are plastic bags everywhere here,” reports the Ferrari driver. You can even think of a matching music.

Result of the 1st free practice for GP of Saudi Arabia 2024

Verstappen Alonso Pérez Russell Leclerc Sainz Norris Hamilton Stroll Albon Bottas Ricciardo Ocon Sargeant Piastri Tsunoda Gasly Zhou Hulkenberg Magnussen

What time does F1 start in Saudi Arabia?

Thursday March 7

2nd free practice: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Friday March 8

3rd free practice: 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Qualification: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Saturday March 9

Race: 6:00 PM