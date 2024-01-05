













Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga will adapt from volumes 10 to 15 of the original work – written and illustrated by Kazue Kato. Currently, the manga has collected 29 volumes and its anime adaptation consisted of two previous seasons by A-1 Pictures.

The first season came out in 2011 and consisted of 25 episodes, while the second arrived in 2017 with twelve episodes. Added to this production, there is a film that was released in 2012. The third season will arrive in the winter season of 2024.

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga: When is episode 1 released?

Episode 1 of Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga will arrive on Saturday, January 6, 2024. After that we can expect a chapter every week. It is worth mentioning that a leak ensures that the new installment will consist of three parts – it is not yet known if they will be consecutive.

This way, The estimated number of episodes is quite high, even if each part is only made up of eleven episodes.

In theory, the third season of the anime will adapt the original work, however, we know that the first installment closed with an ending taken from the sleeve, which caused the second season to have to take several turns; hence We hope that the new installment also takes quite a few libertiesalmost necessary to maintain a coherent narrative thread.

Are you ready for the return of these True Cross Academy students? Blue Exorcist -Shimane Illuminati Saga- arrives this January 6! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fqPU7QLuIO — Blue Exorcist Anime (English) (@BlueExorcistUSA) January 4, 2024

It seems that Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga It will arrive as a Three Kings Day gift. You are excited?

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga: What time does chapter 1 premiere?

In Japan it will premiere on Sunday, January 7 at 12:30 am, which means that for our time zone, the first episode from Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga would premiere at 9:30 am on Saturday, January 6, in case it is in simulcast format. Please remember that there may always be delays due to translation issues and editing work for subtitles.

Below are other schedules for Latin America:

Mexico: 9:30 am

El Salvador: 9:30 am

Guatemala: 9:30 am

Costa Rica: 9:30 am

Nicaragua: 9:30 am

Honduras: 9:30 am

Colombia: 10:30 am

Ecuador: 10:30 am

Panama: 10:30 am

Peru: 10:30 am

Dominican Republic: 11:30 am

Puerto Rico: 11:30 am

Venezuela: 11:30 am

Paraguay: 11:30 am

Bolivia: 11:30 am

Cuba: 11:30 am

Argentina: 12:30 pm

Uruguay: 12:30 pm

Brazil: 12:30 p.m.

Chile: 12:30 pm

And you, from what place will you see Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga?

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga: Where can you see chapter 1?

Officially, Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga It will premiere in Japan through the Tokyo MX channel; However, the distribution of the third season – like the previous ones – will be in charge of the platform Crunchyroll.

Remember that Crunchyroll offers different free and paid services, the latter modality can be monthly or annual.

Source: Studio Voln

The platform's catalog is one of the most popular due to the number of anime series it has. In fact, the previous seasons have different subtitles and dubbing.

Blue Exorcist: don't miss the first chapter of the third season

What is Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga about?

The overall narrative of the anime follows the story of a pair of brothers who turn out to be the children of Satan. While Rin, the main character, is quite impulsive, his brother Yukio is the complete opposite, this causes a lot of conflicts and wounds between them.

After the death of their adoptive father, the young people will enter an important Academy of exorcists and seek to keep evil away from the world. Although of course, Yukio stands out more and reveals secrets that Rin was completely unaware of.

The third season will adapt the Illuminati arc in which the exorcists prepare for a warafter the dark portal to Gehenna opens.

Although, according to the posters released, part of the Academy Festival arc could be adapted. So we'll have a little fun before we plunge into darkness.

Let's see what kind of material the new Rin saga surprises us with.

