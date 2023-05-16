The European Commission approved this morning the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. A few minutes later, the UK Competition Commission and Authorities (CMAfor its acronym in English) made his position known and disapproved of his counterpart’s verdict.

As you well know, the CMA blocked the acquisition for reasons related to cloud gaming. Through its social networks, the organization assured that it maintains its position, since it is convinced that the agreement will damage and slow down innovation in said market.

Through their social networks, the CMA He stated that he recognizes and respects the verdict of the European Comission. However, he made it clear that he does not agree with his conclusions. He insisted that the acquisition will hurt the cloud gaming industry, so they stand by their position to block the purchase.

The UK regulator believes that if the deal goes through, Microsoft it will have enough power to shape the market for the next decade, which would not be good for its competitors or the industry as a whole.

“UK, US and European competition authorities agree that this merger would hurt competition in cloud gaming. The CMA concluded that cloud gaming must remain a free and competitive market to drive innovation and choice in this ever-evolving industry. “The proposals of Microsoftaccepted today by the European Comissionwould allow Microsoft establish the terms and conditions of this market for the next 10 years. They would replace a free, open and competitive market with one subject to the continuous regulation of the games that Microsoft sells, the platforms on which it sells and the terms of sale,” said the CMA.

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard are currently working to appeal the decision of the CMA. For now, it is not clear what will happen, since the organism seems reluctant to change its position despite the movement of the European Comission.

Via: roll

Editor’s note: Well, it seems that this is going to take a long time, honestly I always thought that Microsoft would manage to acquire Activision whatever it takes, but anything can happen.