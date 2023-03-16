It will not be the afternoon entry on March 5 against Barcelona B, a duel that brought together 27,831 spectators at the Enrique Roca, but it will exceed what was seen in the rest of the regular season, where the largest innings were against Amorebieta on matchday 18 (11,823) and against Osasuna Promesas on matchday 10 (10,906), a clash that ended in a Navarrese victory.

Late yesterday, the grana club had already sold nearly six thousand seats for the duel against La Nucía next Saturday (7:00 p.m.), a figure to which must be added the nearly 12,000 subscribers that the entity has , who could go in their vast majority to the match against the Alicante team.

It should be remembered that the prices are popular for this clash in which any fan without a season ticket can purchase seats in any part of the stadium for only 5 euros, with the price being 2 euros for children. In addition, subscribers will be able to buy two seats at the price of one, “another collective support initiative”, according to the centenary entity.

The arrival of Felipe Moreno to the club’s shareholders has generated great enthusiasm in Murcia, who will be able to enjoy new campaigns to promote tickets in the latest league games at Enrique Roca against teams such as Cornellá, Baleares, Intercity, Castellón and Eldense, the current leader of group 2.