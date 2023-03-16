By Cassandra Garrison

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Wheat and corn futures traded in Chicago closed higher on Wednesday on strong demand from China and uncertainty over a Black Sea grain export deal as the deadline for expiry of the pact is approaching at the end of the week.

Soybeans followed lower oil and stock markets after top investor Credit Suisse said it could not provide the Swiss bank with further financial assistance and as Brazil’s record harvest progressed.

The most active wheat contract settled up 6.50 cents to $7.0275 a bushel.

Corn closed up 5.75 cents to $6.265 a bushel. Soybeans fell 4.50 cents to $14.8925 a bushel.

Corn got a boost in demand after the US Department of Agriculture confirmed sales of 667,000 tonnes of US corn to China for 2022/23 delivery.

Farmers in Brazil, the world’s biggest soybean exporter, have harvested more than half of an expected record crop, analysts say.

“They have a lot of soybeans to get rid of,” said Jack Scoville, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

Uncertainty over whether an agreement to allow grain shipments from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports would be extended continued to lift prices, traders say, after Kiev rejected Russian pressure for a shortened 60-day extension.

Russia and Ukraine are among the world’s biggest exporters of corn and wheat, and the creation of the corridor helped to cool global food commodity prices, which hit record highs after the outbreak of war.