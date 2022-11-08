With Joe Biden from Maryland and Donald Trump leading an act in Ohio, the time for coapting votes for the midterm elections is over. Although it was rumored that Trump was going to announce his presidential re-election, the former president only anticipated a “very big announcement” for November 15.

The countdown to the midterm elections in the United States has ended. After weeks of campaigning, the time has come for the closures before citizens go to the voting centers this Tuesday to decide the future of Congress and the governance that will mark the coming years.

Throughout the days, strong contenders – Democrats and Republicans – came out to bid for the favor of the people in the “most important elections in decades”, according to President Joe Biden.

From appearances by former President Barack Obama to acts by Donald Trump, who made a closing in Ohio, and a very active agenda of the current US president with an end in Maryland, everyone came out to support candidates and call voters in the different constituencies of the vast territory.

The White House warned that the legislative count could go on for days, delaying the wait to find out the winners. This was confirmed by the presidential spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre at a press conference on Monday afternoon.

“We may not know who the winners are for a few days. It takes time to count all the pallets in an orderly way,” she detailed. In the United States there is no central entity that is in charge of the count and it is in charge of each State.

The spokeswoman also stressed that Biden will be behind the results, whatever it may be, and did not give certainty about whether he will appear with the media after the voting day.

Trump: an ad without an ad

The former president of the United States staged the end of the cycle in Ohio, where he gave a strong speech against the current administration, whom he accused of turning the country into a “third world”, and praised aspects of his mandate, in another signal that fuels a possible launch by 2024.

In fact, at the end of his speech he warned that he would make “a big announcement on Tuesday, November 15.” “We don’t want anything to distract us from the importance of tomorrow,” said the former president before going on to recall the names of all the Republican candidates who are voted on in these elections.

At these words, the public applauded as if he had already declared that he would run again for the presidential elections.

Trump took strong aim at Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, criticizing Democratic management at the “most dangerous moment in history.” To prevent the nation from “destroying itself” and to “save the American dream,” he urged people to form a “great red wave” in Tuesday’s vote.

The “Mr. President”, as the candidates called him during the act, took advantage of the closing speech of the campaign to once again insist that there was fraud in the last elections. “I applied twice and won twice,” he stressed.

Regarding the capture of the Capitol on January 6, he reiterated his innocence, alleging that he only gave a speech and accused the Democratic administration of silencing dissenting voices.

While he also listed the conservative proposals he represents, such as immigration control, the establishment of the death penalty for drug and human traffickers, reinforcing the number of police officers so that “America is safe again.”

Biden closed in Maryland and warned of a “democracy at risk”

The head of state ended the Democratic campaign at Bowie State University, where he warned that a poor result in Tuesday’s midterms could diminish the strength of the country’s democratic institutions.

“We are facing a turning point, we know that our democracy is at risk and that this is your time to defend it,” the president emphasized in a sign of the tension that frames the polarized mid-term elections.

Beyond the phrases, Biden’s concern is genuine: the Republicans could win control of one or both houses of Congress, currently under the Democratic control by a slim majority, and that would complicate his margin of governability in the two years remaining in his term. mandate.

Losing the cameras would put Democratic proposals in check, such as the defense of abortion, gun control, among others; federal investigations or hinder the appointments of officials.

High inflation, unfulfilled promises, the migratory flow and the constant economic aid to Ukraine have put his administration under the spotlight of republican criticism. With an increase in the cost of living, citizens also view this lapse of Biden in power out of the corner of their eyes.

Elon Musk urged to vote Republican with the speech of “shared power”

The tycoon called on citizens to opt for a Republican Congress to form a counterweight to Democratic power and achieve a more balanced scenario.

“Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, which is why I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic,” the new owner of the company wrote on Twitter.

To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022



Musk, a critic of the Biden administration, added that the midterm elections are in the hands of independent voters, since fans on both sides of the divide will never elect opposing candidates.

In these two years, the billionaire has publicly opposed Democratic proposals to tax high-net-worth individuals like him and to give more tax incentives to electric vehicles manufactured by unions.

With Reuters, EFE and AP