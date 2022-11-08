Home page politics

Of: Tim Vincent Dicke

Putin’s ally Dmitry Medvedev justifies Russia’s war against Ukraine – and escalates in a bizarre tirade.

Moscow – The West used to see him as a beacon of hope, but he is now considered one of the fiercest propagandists in Russia: former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. The confidant of the Kremlin boss Wladimir Putin is now with one angry tirade in the messenger service Telegram noticed as reported by fr.de.

First he defends it Ukraine war, which Russia started on February 24. “What are we fighting for?” he wrote on Friday (November 4), before replying himself: “Russia is a big and rich country. We don’t need foreign territories, we have enough of everything. But there is our land that is sacred to us, where our ancestors lived and where our people live today. And we will not pass them on. We defend our people. We fight for our people, for our country, for our millennial history.”

Russia: Bizarre explanation for the Ukraine war

According to Medvedev’s narrative, Russians have enemies everywhere who want to destroy them. “We fight against those who hate us, who ban our language, our values ​​and even our beliefs, who fuel hatred for the history of our motherland.” Fear-mongering is a common narrative of Russian propaganda — too well-known personalities of state TV keep talking about alleged fantasies of annihilation that the West harbors towards Russia.

On one side of the front stand the radiant Russia, on the other a “dying world”. “It’s a bunch of insane Nazi drug addicts, a nation drugged and intimidated by them, and a big pack of barking dogs from the western kennel,” raged the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council.

Medvedev and Putin have known each other for a long time. (Archive image) © Dmitry Astakhov/dpa

“There’s a motley crew of grunting youngsters and small-minded philistines from a collapsed western empire, drool dripping from their chins with degeneration,” Medvedev continued. They have no beliefs or ideals other than their “own dirty habits.”

Putin confidant Medvedev insults “traitors”

Men who fear partial mobilization in the Ukraine conflict fled abroad, the Russian politician insulted. Finally “the cowardly traitors and greedy renegades” are gone, their bones should “rot in a foreign land”. Nobody in Russia would have needed it anyway, now the country is “stronger and purer”.

Only recently, the Chechen leader known as “Putin’s bloodhound” Ramzan Kadyrov railed against conscientious objectors. The ruler demanded that men who, despite being called up, did not want to go to war in Ukraine should pay an enormous fine. “And then march to dig trenches and get shells!” Kadyrov wrote on Telegram. (tvd)