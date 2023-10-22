Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Influenza: Clinic boss fears “massive flu wave” and warns of staff shortages in hospitals. © Uta Konopka/imago

Many have already been hit. A doctor is now warning against underestimating the real flu – influenza. His forecast for the 2023/24 winter season is bleak.

Dresden – The first wave of colds has been rolling across Germany since the beginning of October. The cold season is still ahead. Doctors urge people to be vaccinated against influenza. Experts fear flu chaos in hospitals. Clinic director Michael Albrecht from the Dresden University Hospital speaks plainly.

The clinic boss expects a “massive flu wave” in the winter – then “we will reach our limits”

“Without a high number of immunized people, there is a risk of a massive flu epidemic. The consequences would be, on the one hand, a high level of staff shortages in the clinics, which could limit patient care, and on the other hand, many serious illnesses with an above-average number of hospital admissions,” said clinic boss Albrecht, according to one Press release from the Dresden University Hospital.

The doctor appeals to all healthcare workers, but also to the general public, for flu vaccinations. Albrecht warns against underestimating flu protection this season.

“The real flu – influenza – is not a simple cold, but a serious illness.”

“The real flu – influenza – is not a simple cold, but a serious illness.” An infection is often associated with a fever, he emphasizes, and can weaken the body to such an extent that sick people are often unable to work for a longer period of time. “When such a wave of flu hits our nursing or medical teams, we reach our limits,” says Albrecht.

Flu wave in Germany: Influenza viruses are already buzzing through the air

Mainly rhinoviruses are circulating right now and also corona, as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reports in its current flu weekly report (as of October 17th). These viruses primarily cause typical colds, as the Dresden University Hospital writes. But the real flu would also come back into focus.

In order to promote the influenza vaccination, the university clinic said it started an internal vaccination campaign early on. Vaccination offers such as against the flu and, if necessary, a Covid booster are very important to the clinic management.

In the city of Dresden, only one case of influenza was recorded at the beginning of October for the 2023/24 winter season, as can be seen from the Dashboard data emerges. Nevertheless, doctors and the Saxon health authorities recommend getting vaccinated against influenza now. In the last season between autumn 2022 and spring 2023, the number of flu cases exploded in comparison. 3,692 confirmed influenza cases, including 30 deaths, were reported according to data from the city of Dresden. In the 2021/22 season there were 254 influenza cases and 5 deaths.

“In the last winter season, around 15 percent of influenza cases had to be treated in hospital,” says Dr. Katja de With, head of the Institute for Infectious Diseases and Hospital Hygiene at the University Hospital of Dresden, according to the statement.

It remains to be seen whether healthcare workers will be vaccinated. According to the RKI, influenza is very contagious. The viruses are transmitted through droplets when sneezing, coughing or speaking. But the pathogens also stick to door handles, stair railings or other objects. The risk of becoming infected on the subway or S-Bahn when the viruses are in the air is quite high.

Who should get vaccinated against influenza? This is the recommendation of the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko)

The best protection against the real flu is a vaccination. The Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO) recommends vaccination primarily:

Elderly people over 60 years old

Chronically ill people with underlying conditions such as diabetes, asthma or cardiovascular diseases

Medical staff, healthcare workers

pregnant women

Source: RKI, infectionschutz.de

The best time for vaccination is from September to November. However, it still makes sense to get a flu vaccination later. But the vaccination does not start immediately, but only after ten to 14 days. Heaviness Side effects from vaccination are rarebut can occur. (ml)