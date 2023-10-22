The Colombian women Mariana Pajon won the gold medal in the competition BMX of the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games, after the final competition held this Sunday.

It is Pajón’s third title in the history of these fairs, after having won in Guadalajara 2011 and Lime 2019.

(Yaser Asprilla, the Colombian jewel, scored a spectacular goal with Watford, video)(Video: the great goal of the ‘unknown’ Colombian with which he ‘humiliated’ Lionel Messi)

More golds

Pajón had the best time in the qualification test last Saturday, she surpassed the quarterfinals, had an excellent semifinal and came into the fight for gold as the great favorite.

Photo: Instagram: @marianapajon / EFE

And in the final, the Colombian had no rival and left the Canadian with the bronze Mally Simpsonwhile the other Colombian in competition, Gabriela Bolle, the bronze was hung.

In the men’s test, Carlos Ramirez was third, while the gold remained in the power of Kamren Larsen (USA), and the silver was won Cameron Wood.

Vargas, won the time trial

With a time of 47 minutes, 02 seconds and 72 hundredths, Walter Vargas won the time trial competition of the jousts, leaving the Ecuadorian in second place, Richard Carapaz already Conor Whitewith bronze.

Carapaz arrived at 33 seconds, while White did it one minute 11 seconds behind Vargas.

Alvarez won weightlifting

In the weight competition, as expected, Yenni Alvarez He achieved first place in the 59 kilogram competition.

The Colombian lifted 102 kilos in the snatch and 134 in the clean and jerk for first place in total with 228 kilograms.

He left the money to the Canadian Maude Charronwith 226 kilos, and the bronze was won by the Venezuelan Anyelin Venegaswith 222 kg.

The other Colombian weightlifter in competition, Usuga Conceptionwas fifth by lifting 219 kilos.

(Bomb! Shakira reveals the ‘man of her life’: neither De la Rúa, nor Piqué, who is he?)