The Civil Guard is behind the recording of the security cameras of the Collados Beach restaurant, in La Manga, where a three-year-old girl died by drowning last Wednesday. The investigators of the Judicial Police try to locate the images to be able to reconstruct what happened although, according to sources close to the case, the first hypotheses suggest that it was an oversight that ended in tragedy for the family of the minor, from Cartagena .

The events occurred around half past five in the afternoon in this well-known restaurant in La Manga, in the municipality of San Javier. The girl, apparently, was enjoying a day at the pool with her parents and her five-year-old sister, as confirmed by sources from the Armed Institute. It was, apparently, the lifeguard who is in charge of monitoring the restaurant’s pool who realized that the girl was in danger and pulled her out of the water, as explained by sources close to the case. The minor, of Spanish nationality, was semi-conscious and was treated with oxygen therapy while waiting for the arrival of an ambulance, according to reports from the Emergencies.

See also Celebrities react to Residente's song against J Balvin: for or against? During his visits, he allegedly analyzed the accesses, the security measures and the meeting places with inmates.

The restaurant was startled by the irruption of local police from San Javier, members of the City Council’s Copla Plan and by the medical personnel of an ambulance, which entered the premises. These troops tried to recover the minor at the scene, practicing cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers, but she finally died.

According to the National Drowning Report, in the first seven months of the year nine people drowned in the Region.