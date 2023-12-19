He Tour Colombia 2024, which will take place from February 6 to 11, already has some of the world's cycling figures confirmed and more are expected to arrive.

Several cyclists from the country will not have their teams in the test, but that does not indicate that they will be left out of the lot of the most important race in Colombia.

strong group

For example, Ineos will not come, but its runners will be there Egan Bernal and Brandon Riverto.

It was known that the Bora, by Daniel Martínez and Sergio Higuitawill not be there either, since their plans for 2024 are very different, but the runners will start the year in Colombia.

Bernal, Rivera, Higuita and Martínez will be part of the Colombian National Team, which is being assembled to face the competition, but there is more.

Mauricio Vargas, president of Fedeciclismo, confirmed to TIME that the National Team will join Jesus David Pena (Jayco), so the Selection, which will be guided by Carlos Mario Jaramilloit will be a strong team.

