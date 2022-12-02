The residents of the Murcian district of Alquerías have a reason to breathe with relief and achieve the tranquility they demand in the town. At least some of the criminal acts that they have been denouncing in the last two weeks seem to have been clarified with the arrest, by the Civil Guard, of a 23-year-old young man in the aforementioned Murcian town. The arrested man, a Moroccan national, was the person who allegedly tried to stab the owner of a farm he had robbed with a knife. The arrested man, who entered preventive detention, is accused, in addition to an alleged crime of attempted homicide, another of robbery with violence and five more of robbery with force in homes and vehicles.

The young man was surprised by the owner of a house, located in a garden area, when he was trying to get hold of several birds that were in a pen on the property. He tried to run away and then went to the owner with a knife, chased him to the door, where the victim took refuge. Although he tried to attack him with a knife on several occasions, throwing knives into the air, he was unsuccessful and left.

The investigators discovered that a young man with similar characteristics to those described by the victim had been involved in various robberies inside vehicles and homes in the area, which had generated social alarm among the population.

Two agents introduce the arrested person into a patrol car. /



Civil Guard



In a joint search with members of the Murcia Local Police, the agents located him when he was walking through a roundabout. The suspect was intercepted as he was carrying several stolen credit cards, cash, and a knife similar to the one he used to attempt to stab the homeowner. The arrest of the young man, to whom seven crimes committed on several consecutive days are attributed, has put an “end to the criminal maelstrom that had broken the tranquility of the residents of the Murcian district,” according to a statement from the Civil Guard.

Precisely, dozens of residents of Alquerías gathered in the Plaza de la Iglesia yesterday afternoon to denounce a wave of robberies in the town in the last two weeks and to demand more police presence in the streets. The young man arrested by the Benemérita was, apparently, behind some of the assaults and assaults that had been reported.