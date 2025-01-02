The Badajoz Civil Guard continues with the investigation of the murder of 53-year-old man shot last December 30 in a car on the road next to the Tres Arroyos urbanization to determine the causes and arrest the alleged perpetrators, and studies, among other lines, its possible connection with another shooting recorded at the Vaquerizo bar located next to a gas station in the capital of Badajoz and in which his son-in-law died.

In this sense, “there are other derivations” for this family relationship for which the Civil Guard is investigating whether it is related to the other shooting.

The judicial authority has decreed the summary secret of this action, something that took place around 6:00 p.m. on the 30th once the body was lifted around 5:00 p.m., according to what sources from the Civil Guard have told Europa Press, who have recalled the discovery of a person was killed inside a vehicle by a firearm on the BA-022 highway, near the Tres Arroyos urbanization in Badajoz.

An event that occurred around 2:30 or 2:45 p.m. approximately, in which the deceased was a man of about 53 years old, a resident of Badajoz and with family connection and father-in-law of the young man who died in a shooting at the Vaquerizo bar located next to the gas station on the Carretera de Sevilla de Badajoz and which took place last February.

The Civil Guard has taken charge of the investigation of the Tres Arroyos shooting, as it is in its district, and that day it transferred different units, such as Citizen Security, Traffic or the Judicial Investigation Police that the Benemérita has in Command, which They are the ones in charge of investigating the event with the support of the National Police, the body from which they transferred troops, as well as the Local Police.

In the development of the investigation, the same sources have concluded, it will be determined whether there may be a “link” with the aforementioned event recorded at the gas station, which the National Police is investigating.