Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Press Split

Visit to the financier: Iran welcomed the Houthi rebels after the attacks in the Red Sea. The US remains vigilant. Because: Tehran is marching.

Tehran – It is very likely that it is supplying the drones and missiles for the fight in the Red Sea: just a few hours after another incident with the US Navy Iran organized a meeting with the Houthi rebels. The Chairman of the Security Council, Rear Admiral Ali Akbar Ahmadian, received the Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdel Salam in Tehran.

The state news agency reported that the talks were about “common interests and regional security issues”. Irna on Monday (January 1). In the USA, the goings-on are watched like a hawk. At the same time, Iran sent a warship into the Red Sea as a signal of strength. The frigate Albors passed through the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the semi-state news agency reported Tsanim. According to the report, the ship should secure international sea routes, which has been done since 2009, it said.

After attacks in the Red Sea: Iran organizes meetings with Houthi rebels from Yemen

Nevertheless, sending the warship could be seen as saber rattling. It was probably no coincidence that the news became known at the same time as the Houthis were received. The meeting of the rebels from the Yemen In any case, cooperation with those in power in Iran was organized at a high level. Ahmadian represents, according to the news agency dpa In the Security Council, as Secretary General, the interests of the Iranian religious leader and head of state Ali Khamenei, who has the final say in all strategic matters. The Council can also make decisions without Parliament's approval, which are final after Khamenei's approval.

Armed with help from Tehran: Iran should support the Houthis in the fight on the Red Sea – say the USA. © IMAGO/Osamah Yahya

USA safe: Iran supports the Houthis

Since the war in Gaza began, ships in the Red Sea have been increasingly attacked by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. The US accuses the Islamic Republic of being involved in planning the attacks. Shortly before Christmas, the White House in Washington published US intelligence information that Iran had provided the Houthis with drones and missiles as well as espionage results.

An analysis shows that Iranian drones and missiles launched by the rebels are almost identical. In addition, the tactical information provided by Iran was “crucial” in the Houthi attacks on merchant ships, it quoted Deutschlandfunk National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson. However, Tehran firmly rejects the allegations.

Red Sea incident: US helicopter sinks Houthi boats

The meeting in Tehran was overshadowed by another incident on the Red Sea. The Houthi rebels attacked the Danish container ship “Maersk Hangzhou” twice and tried to hijack it. However, the US Navy, which has increased its presence in the region due to the constant attacks, came to the aid of the crew. USS Eisenhower helicopter and the “USS Gravely” sank three of four Houthi speedboats, the US Central Command at X said. The armed forces acted in self-defense. Apparently the Houthi rebels also tried to attack the US Navy with anti-ship missiles.

In the USA, the actions of the rebels from Yemen are being taken very seriously. Shortly after the latest incident, the White House called on the Houthis not to take any further escalatory steps. “We are not seeking a major conflict in the region and a conflict with the Houthis,” National Security Council Communications Director John Kirby said loudly ABC News. “The best outcome would be for the Houthis to stop these attacks, as we have made clear time and time again.”

Concern about escalation with Iran: USA avoids attack on Yemen

So far, the US government has taken a moderate course. In view of more than 100 attacks on international merchant ships, US troops have significantly increased their presence in the region – and have also forged an international alliance to do so. Nevertheless, the president holds his own Joe Biden with direct attacks on Yemen – although in the past he has authorized deployments and operations against other Iranian proxy groups that have attacked American troops in Iraq and Syria.

“We alone have significant national security interests in the region … and we will deploy in the region the forces we need to protect those interests, and we will act in self-defense going forward,” Kirby said, explaining the Biden administration's position . But he did not rule out the possibility that the course could change as soon as Iran and the Houthi rebels did not refrain from attacks. (jeki/dpa))