Although the city of NY It has a bad reputation for the large number of rodents that live in its sewers, Chicago It is the city that tops the list with the most rats in the United States, according to a study by the pest control company Orkin. It is the ninth consecutive year that the Windy City remains at number one in this ranking.

In this year’s ranking, The Angels rose to second place, moving New York to third place. The study, which covers the period from September 1, 2022 to August 31, 2023, is based on the number of new rodent control treatments performed in metropolitan areas across the country.

Both residential and commercial treatments were considered for this classification. The top 10 most rat-infested cities, according to Orkin, look like this:

Chicago

The Angels

NY

Washington D.C.

San Francisco

Philadelphia

Baltimore

Denver

detroit

Cleveland-Akron

Rats represent a risk to health and structures.

The surprises in the classification of the cities with the most rats in the United States

One of the surprises in the ranking was the rise of Houstonwhich rose ten spots this year to No. 20. Greensboro, North Carolina, also made a significant jump, moving up 17 spots to No. 50.

As part of the celebration of Chicago’s first place in this unenviable ranking, Orkin launched a limited edition t-shirt with an exclusive design for the city. The garment commemorates the city’s efforts in the fight against rodent infestations and is available for free while supplies last.

The constant presence of rats in these cities poses serious problems. Each year, approximately 21,000,000 homes in the United States are invaded by mice and other rodents. This phenomenon generally occurs between October and February, when rodents seek shelter in search of food, water, and protection from the cold.

Pest experts warn that rodents can multiply quickly and, if left unchecked, can cause significant damage to homes and property. Mice, in particular, are known for their ability to squeeze through small spaces, so it is essential to seal cracks and holes to prevent their entry.

In addition to the threat they pose to building structures, rodents can also cause health problems. They have strong jaws and digging abilities, allowing them to bite through electrical wires, water pipes, and gas lines.. Not only can this result in costly damage, but it also increases the risk of home fires.

