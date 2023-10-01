The Sports Palace of Murcia has been enabled to offer psychological support and specialized units after confirming the tragedy in the fire of three nightclubs in the Atalayas leisure area, where 13 people have died so far and another four have been injured. .

The mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, has conveyed that the entire municipality is “dismayed, dejected and devastated by what happened” last morning in a nightclub in the Atalayas area of ​​Murcia. “We do not have words to define what the state of mind of the entire people of Murcia is at this moment,” he said.

Ballesta reported that the fire started around 6:00 a.m. and about 40 personnel from the Murcia and Espinardo fire stations attended, with approximately 15 vehicles. “At around 7:00 a.m. the fire was under control and at 8:00 a.m. it was extinguished,” explained Ballesta, who highlighted “the extreme severity” of the fire itself.

Ballesta has reported that the City Council has established an assistance point for family members in the Palacio de los Deportes, where Civil Protection, the Red Cross and psychologists are assisting all family members and collecting the information that they provide us.

“We are going to continue throughout the day, we have convened a Crisis Committee for this afternoon of the City Council with all the services that are collaborating,” announced the mayor of Murcia.

Finally, he reiterated that the council has decreed three days of mourning and all recreational activities in the city and all the districts have been suspended.