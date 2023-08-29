The acclaimed Canadian group Circo del Sol will take to Venezuela, in February 2024, its show on the history of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi, with which he will seek to “inspire the public” to find the “number 10” that “everyone inside” has, Tomás Gestoso, publicist for the production, told reporters on Monday.

“It is a show that invites the audience (…) to find their best version through the proposal that is put on stage”, expressed Gestoso, who indicated that the show will be presented from February 21 of next year at the Poliedro de Caracas.

“Messi 10 by Cirque du Soleil”, with 32 artists of 15 nationalities on stage, is an “absolutely technological show”, with “trends in the world of live entertainment” that “elevate the stage proposal and acrobatics to another level,” he said.

The show premiered in 2019 in Barcelona, ​​Spain, and since then it has evolved “with everything that is happening” in the life of “Leo” -like the triumph of the Argentine team in the World Cup in Qatar 2022-, without losing “its original essence”.

“The essence of this show is to evolve. (…) Lionel Messi continues to write his story and, as such, there are certain milestones that are beginning to appear that cannot not be on stage. That the World Cup is not represented in some way on the stage would be crazy (…) and probably, at some point, something from Miami will also be incorporated, “said Gestoso.

The assembly began to be created in 2018, a process during which there were conversations with the Argentine star, from which ideas related to the stage, costumes, makeup and acrobatics arose and were developed, all adapted to the “soccer universe”, explained the publicist.

To date, “Messi 10”, who had a stop in the middle of the covid-19 pandemic, has toured Spain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Argentina, where it currently performs, before going to Venezuela.

EFE

