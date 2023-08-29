One in two pregnancies in the world are unplanned and the majority of these unintended pregnancies end in miscarriage.according to a report by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The report, entitled “Making the invisible visible”, indicates that every year 121 million unintended pregnancies occur, which is equivalent to more than 330,000 per day (this, according to figures collected between 2015 and 2019).

Most of these pregnancies are unwanted: 61% are interrupted.

According to the UN, 45% of all abortions performed are unsafe and the agency estimates that as a result these practices are responsible for between 5% and 13% of all registered maternal deaths.

That is why the report, published in 2022, considers that the large number of unintended pregnancies represents “a public health emergency.”

The report calls it “the invisible crisis before our eyes.”

BBC Mundo spoke with the editor of the work, Rebecca Zerzan.

The report defines it as a “public health emergency.” Why is it a subject on which there was no official information?

It is one of the reasons why we called the report “Making the invisible visible”. Until recently, there were no country-level estimates of the incidence of unintended pregnancy. Only now do we know the rates.

As a society, it is assumed that women want to have children and whether or not they really want it doesn’t matter. Society expects women to become mothers.

So one of the reasons this is such a new topic is that, until now, most women just haven’t been asked about their intentions and what they want for their bodies and for their future.

Why do you say that this is a problem for the whole of society and not just for the women affected?

In general, this issue is seen from a moral perspective: a woman made bad decisions, got pregnant and must take charge. Or it’s a sad situation: the woman was raped and got pregnant, too bad, poor thing!

When we launched the report, some also said that it was a matter of personal responsibility.

But this work seeks to show that, in reality, there are conditions that lead to unintended pregnancies.

We see that in places where women do not have the power to decide if they want to get pregnant or not, there tend to be worse levels of gender equity and development. They are interrelated issues.

Globally, we see that the conditions that lead women and girls to become pregnant without choosing are things like exposure to sexual violence, barriers to access to education, barriers to economic empowerment, lack of health services that are not judge them and information about their reproductive health.

So we have to take some of the blame off of women and put it in context. We cannot continue to think that this is simply a matter of women making bad decisions.

The report also highlights that these unplanned pregnancies have an economic impact and on health systems.

Absolutely. Studies carried out in the United States and Brazil indicate that the cost for the health systems in those countries reaches billions of dollars.

A woman who goes through an unintended pregnancy will have maternal health costs, costs if that pregnancy is complicated, expenses related to the birth. She will also have a higher maternal mortality rate.

And women who do not want to continue the pregnancy could face even higher costs for health services, including either having an abortion or, if they must terminate their pregnancy unsafely, the increased risk of mortality or disability.

Going to the causes of the problem: why is it that half of the pregnancies are not intentional?

It was only in 2015 that we began to try to measure the bodily autonomy of women. The most recent data shows that in 68 countries around the world, 25% of women report that they cannot say no to sex.

In other words, a quarter of the women in the places we analyzed felt that they could not refuse to have sex. Whether they were financially or socially dependent on a partner or they felt pressure from their in-laws, they felt they had no choice, so that’s an important factor.

Sexual violence is also quite a major cause of unintended pregnancy. Sometimes overlapping with the above.

Unplanned pregnancy is often associated with younger women and girls. Is it a misconception or are most unintended pregnancies teenage pregnancies?

The report includes a report on teenage pregnancies that somewhat complicates our perspective on this issue.

Teenage pregnancy is often associated with young people acting recklessly and making bad decisions, but in reality when we look at the numbers of pregnancies for girls between the ages of 15 and 19, we see that the vast majority of those pregnancies occur in the context of a marriage or a formal union. Many are child brides (child brides).

Is it part of the problem of unintended pregnancy that many men refuse to use condoms?

Yes, this is definitely a big problem. We see that women have a hard time negotiating the use of a condom. In part, because men and society see it as a woman’s problem and that she will take care of avoiding a pregnancy.

But our report explains why the contraceptive options available to many women are much more limited than we realize.

It’s also partly because there aren’t many birth control options for men; there are only two, which is a big problem.

Men should also have more options and the reason they don’t have the range of options that women have is because of gender inequality, because we expect women to deal with it.

In surveys, men tend to respond overwhelmingly that they would like the option to take that responsibility for their partner, so there is a demand that men be able to step up and take some of the responsibility for themselves. themselves.

So we really need to stop seeing this as a problem related to women’s behavior or their choices.

The report notes that some 257 million women who want to avoid pregnancy do not use modern and safe methods of contraception, and of these, 172 million do not use any method. It also says that lack of access to contraception is no longer the main cause of non-use. So is it mainly a cultural problem? And what are these cultural barriers?

One of the main reasons people told us they weren’t using birth control is because there is opposition to using it in their community.

In these places the women who use them can be stigmatized because the expectation is that they will have children.

Also younger women and girls who use contraceptives face a lot of stigma. For example, adolescent girls who are sexually active face a tremendous amount of stigma in accessing birth control or even information about their bodies.

Besides, there is the very real fact that many women experience side effects when using contraception and do not have access to the full range of contraceptive options that would minimize these effects.

The report is filled with testimonials from women who told us about the pressures and stigma they face.

Many are not told that they might experience side effects or that there are alternative methods. And they are not told what to do if they suffer from side effects.

Most women I know have tried more than one birth control method in their lifetime, as their circumstances change.

And where there is no choice between various methods, either because there is no access or limiting cultural norms, some women may decide that it is no longer possible for them to continue using the contraceptive available to them.

There is also an incorrect belief in many communities that oral contraceptives can cause infertility.

Is religion part of the problem?

Certainly in some places the barriers may be religious.

How can these deeply held views on contraception be changed?

I think these are not necessarily deeply held views on contraception, but on women, their responsibilities and the role they play.

Many are beliefs that women should be a certain way.

The data shows that one of the main reasons why women do not use contraception is because they practice periodic abstinence. This suggests that they do not have the expectation of having sex and when the encounter occurs, perhaps they are not being able to negotiate the use of a condom.

That is to say that they are even expectations that women have about themselves: I am going to abstain so I will not get pregnant. And then reality sets in.

What effect does having an unintended pregnancy have on women?

Knowing that you were unable to make the most important reproductive decision in a woman’s life has a tremendous impact.

All the decisions that this woman will make for the rest of her life could be colored by this situation, and her options are reduced.

You are less likely to finish your education if you are young. We also found that it affects their labor participation, since they will have to take care of a child, which will impact their income level.

If you have other children, you will have less chance to invest resources in them, because you have another mouth to feed, so it has an intergenerational effect.

It can also make you have fewer options, because you may need to have a partner to provide the income, because she takes care of the children.

If she is an older woman, which is very common, she will now be less able to help her parents if they are elderly, or to save for her own old age.

And we also see impacts on their health and that of their children. It really impacts all levels of society.

What effect does being born from an unintended pregnancy have on children?

There isn’t a lot of information on this, but there is some research showing that they might be less vaccinated and their mother generally had fewer prenatal checkups, which can result in things like low birth weight or slower physical development.

They are also more exposed to poverty.

The report concludes that the solution to this crisis is not simply to give more access to better contraceptive methods but to achieve gender equality. Can you explain it?

Greater access to better contraceptive methods is certainly part of the solution, but that alone won’t eliminate unintended pregnancies, because unintended pregnancies are largely the direct result of limited choice.

A world where a quarter of the women consulted say they cannot refuse to have sex is a world where they have no autonomy over their bodies, where women’s choices are not valued.

The most fundamental reproductive decision a person can make is whether or not to have a baby. Until society decides to prioritize that choice, the problem will not be solved.

