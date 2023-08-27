Saturday, August 26, 2023, 11:16 p.m.



The ciezano coach José Antonio Carrillo was received this Saturday by the mayor of Cieza, Tomas Rubio, by his family and friends after his arrival in the city after his pupil Álvaro Martín got the double, winning gold in the 20 kilometers walk and then in the 35 km in the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Carrillo showed the medal that he was also given and was very moved before his neighbors, who received him with a music band included. Carrillo will now take a vacation but will soon resume work with the ultimate goal of being able to win a gold medal next year at the Olympics to be held in Paris.