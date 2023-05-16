The brief video clip shows a Russian government employee and his wife at their home with a child, and they seem to live a difficult life and wonder if this is the life they dream of.

The video suggests that the Russians could make things better by providing intelligence to the CIA while maintaining their sense of patriotism. It also shows how to do this using the Tor browser to access the “dark web” and tools to encrypt communications.

And the agency said in the video: “The CIA wants to know the truth about Russia, and we are looking for reliable people who can tell us this truth,” stressing, “Your information may be more valuable than you think.”

The CIA indicated that it hopes to communicate with workers in the fields of intelligence, diplomacy, science, technology, and other fields, and that it is interested in all types of intelligence, including political and economic ones.

The US agency has resorted to other social networks in the past, but is now focusing on Telegram because it is the main means used by the Russians to obtain their information, from politics to the war in Ukraine, a CIA official told AFP.

The official stressed that the United States does not seek to foment an insurrection or regime change in Moscow, but hopes that some Russians will get a way to help their country move forward by cooperating with the CIA.

According to him, similar campaigns on other social platforms, most of which are now blocked in Russia, have been fruitful.