Hawk crash | The Defense Forces presents the downed Hawk plane – Watch the live broadcast from 12 o’clock

The Air Force’s Hawk jet trainer crashed on Monday in Keuruu. The Defense Forces will present the plane that fell to the ground around 12 o’clock. HS will show the event live in this article.

Air Force The Hawk jet trainer crashed on Monday afternoon in Keuruu. The pilots were saved by ejection and were taken for further examination.

According to the defense forces, the plane and all its parts have been found, but the plane is in very poor condition.

The Defense Forces will present the crash site to the media around 12 o’clock. HS will show the event live in this article.

Accident happened in the middle of an air combat exercise.

Two jet training aircraft were involved in the combat exercise. Towards the end of the exercise, another plane broke away from the battle. The plane’s pilots noticed abnormal vibrations in the plane and made an emergency report.

In the exercise, the planes flew at an altitude of about 1.5–2 kilometers. The pilots launched the ejection seats at an altitude of less than 500 meters. They were conscious when they were found and walked away from the crash site on their own two feet.

An accident an investigation team has been established for

Hawkes do not have a black box for safety reasons, but additional information about the causes of the accident can be provided by the mission recorder inside the plane’s fuselage.

The Defense Forces said on Monday that the Hawks will not fly until more information about the causes of the accident has been obtained.

There are still 32 Hawks in use in Finland. The accident that happened on Monday was the 11th accident that happened to the machine type. The Hawks are supposed to fly at least until the end of the 2030s.