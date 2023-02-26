It seals more than 200 small desalination plants twice in the Campo de Cartagena until they are rendered useless, since some were bypassed to continue irrigating
The Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) continues to act against the illegal wells and desalination plants in Campo de Cartagena, five years after the basin agency declared ‘war’ on these facilities due to the impact caused by brine spills and nitrates in aquifers and diffuse pollution of the
#CHS #filed #illegal #desalination #plants #wells #shock #plan
Leave a Reply