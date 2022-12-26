Christmas It is one of the most important celebrations in the world, it is estimated that around 2,600 million people celebrate it in more than 160 countries, excepting only 7: China, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Somalia, Brunei and Tajikistan.

The Christmas is a date for celebrate and share with family, to give the best of us, to live together and intertwine the different generations (grandchildren, parents and grandparents), but it is also a time to pause and reflect on the future.

For children, Christmas means illusion, vacations, inns, sweets, gifts and food, while, for the adults, represents a strong emotional charge, between joy and illusion, contrasted with memories of those who have gone before us on the road and are no longer with us.

The word Christmas has its origin in Latin. “natives”, which refers to birth of jesus christ on december 25, according to the Christian religion. However, the day of his birth is really unknown, there are those who place it between April and May.

The December 25th was chosen by him Pope Julius I in the year 350 after Christ and later, in the year 529 was officially declared a holiday by the Emperor Justinian.

That date was taken as a strategy of religious and military expansion, that sought to merge different beliefs, including the cult of Mithras, the Persian sun god and its variant “sol invictus” (winter solstice, on December 21 in the northern hemisphere, from that date the sun is reborn) , with the celebration of Saturn, the Roman god of agriculture and the harvest, that between December 17 and 23, peasants and slaves left their daily work and met with their family and friends to exchange gifts, to which they added the festivities of Apollo, Roman and Greek god of the sun, light and truth.

This combination of cults and religions, added to the multiple traditions that each country has added to it over the centuries, make up what we know today as Christmas.

At the national level, it is estimated that the Christmas celebrations, which began with Christmas Eve and Christmas and will continue in the coming days with New Year and the Magi, they will leave one economic flow of more than 600,000 million pesos, 20% more than last year, according to data from the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Service and Tourism (Concanaco-Servitur), which will revitalize the economy of more than 4.5 million micro, small and medium-sized companies dedicated to trade, services and tourism.

This rise in consumption will surely continue to press the inflation, which in the first fortnight of December stands at 7.77%.

Here in Sinaloa, a 30% rebound is expected in the sales to achieve an economic benefit of more than 8,550 million pesos.

Mazatlán, with 100% of hotel occupancy, occupies first place in economic benefits with 44% of the total, that is, more than 3,750 million pesos, followed by Culiacán with 36% (3,093 million pesos), Los Mochis 15% (1,250 million pesos). million pesos), Guamúchil 4% (300 million pesos) and Guasave 2%, which represents 157 million pesos.

We recommend you read:

The most gifted items They were toys, bicycles, laptops, iPads, tablets, smartphones, sound equipment, consoles, and video games, with an average household expense of more than 21,000 pesos, which includes decoration, gifts, and meals.

Therefore, I ask you dear reader: How did you celebrate this Christmas?