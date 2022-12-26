Baja California, Sur.- During the night of December 25, travelers waiting to board different flights from the Los Cabos International Airport (AILC), had to spend the last hours of Christmas inside the airport. This is due to the delay of many of the flights in the city of Tijuana, Baja California, which, in turn, forced the postponement of flights from Los Cabos.

Most of the flights present between 2 and 4 hours of delay according to the testimonies collected in the place.

A traveler named Juan, who travels with his wife and children, assured that the agglomeration of travelers was also due to Volaris flight 1033 bound for Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) in CDMX. As he relates, his relatives arrived on time from Los Cabos to the capital of the country, traveling to the International Airport of Mexico City (AICM), for which he attributes the delay to the problems presented by the recently launched AIFA.

The reasons for the delay of this flight are unknown to all travelers who wait sitting and lying where they can at the airport, without mentioning any compensation from the company.

Verónica, another of those affected by the delay of this flight, commented that the takeoff was scheduled from 5:39 p.m. and, when they approached to ask for information, they were told that they would be boarding at 9:00 p.m.

Delays also in Cabo San Lucas

The Cabo San Lucas International Aerodrome also presented delays in its departures this December 25 due to technical failures in the Calafia Airlines plane that was due to leave this afternoon for Los Mochis, Sinaloa.

Airline customers commented that the flight was definitively suspended and postponed until Thursday, leaving dozens of travelers stranded for 4 days in Cabo San Lucas.