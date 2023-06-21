The Chairman of the Cyber ​​Security Council of the UAE Government, Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, stressed the importance of capacity building programs to address resilience gaps and address the threats of cyber terrorism.

This came in a speech by Al-Kuwaiti as part of the participation of the Cyber ​​Security Council in the activities of the Third Conference on Combating Terrorism, which is being held at the United Nations in New York and will continue until June 23.

The Chairman of the Cyber ​​Security Council of the UAE government said that the UAE has advanced strategies to proactively and professionally respond to terrorist cyber attacks, stressing that the UAE is working diligently with all international partners to build capacity and spread awareness through a set of initiatives, exercises and pioneering projects, including the “Cyber ​​Pulse” initiative, which targets spectrums of society using the tools available to reach the largest number of beneficiaries.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti explained that the Cyber ​​Pulse initiative was implemented over a year and a half, during which it achieved many goals and won many awards, stressing the UAE’s readiness to spread and implement this initiative with countries of the world and work together to improve outputs and measure impact in a way that contributes to fortifying the digital space.

He pointed out that the stage of digital transformation requires identifying the gaps facing our societies that threaten our social life and strategic infrastructure, and providing solutions to meet these challenges with high efficiency and proactivity.

He said that the tools used by cyberterrorism are witnessing continuous development, as terrorism does not differentiate between borders and does not distinguish between targets, and it is necessary to confront it using the same tools and in different ways that undermine its sabotage attempts.

He noted that the participation of the Cyber ​​Security Council in this high-level conference on combating cyber terrorism comes as it constitutes an important platform for cooperation between member states to repel electronic terrorist attacks, which requires strengthening international cooperation to confront these cross-border threats.