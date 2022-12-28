MIKEL AYESTRAN Correspondent. istanbul Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 21:58



At the end of the FIDE World Rapid Chess and Blitz Championship, which is being held in Almaty, Sara Khadem will not return to Iran. The best chess player in the country, 25 years old, has competed without a hijab in Kazakh lands and from now on she could set up her residence in Spain, where she has a home, according to sources close to the media.