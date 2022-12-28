THE TRUTH Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 21:58



A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized this Wednesday after collapsing unconscious and suffering convulsions due to a strong blow to the head that he received when he was playing soccer at the Patricio Pelegrín municipal field, in the Murcian district of Beniaján.

After receiving a call for help, the Emergency Coordination Center mobilized a 061 ambulance and a mobile Emergency unit, in addition to members of the Murcia Local Police, to the scene. After treating the minor ‘in situ’, the toilets transferred him to a hospital center to receive medical attention.