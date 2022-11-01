around now former mayor of Mazatlan Luis Guillermo “Chemical” Benítez Torres and the criminal and civil complaints that follow him for alleged diversion of resources and administrative crimes, there’s a Total coverage of Morena. The state governor himself, Rubén Rocha Moya, publicly admitted that he offered him the Ministry of Tourism to maintain governance in Mazatlán and because the Chemist is a person very close and dear to the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. He even endorsed his appointment to the post during his recent visit to Sinaloa. On the part of the party, Morena Sinaloa also supported the former mayor by supporting Governor Rubén Rocha Moya’s decision to incorporate him into his cabinet, because there is no conviction of a crime. The party leader, Merary Villegas, recognized the contribution made by the former municipal president to Morena. “It was not a minor thing, when no one gave a peso for Morena,” she said.

In Congress, the now Secretary of Tourism in Sinaloa also has his supporters. It turns out that when he assumes state office, Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres has jurisdiction, which would protect him from the complaints filed against him, if the State Attorney General’s Office does not request the removal of immunity from him through a trial of provenance. Another measure for his prosecution would be for the governor himself to withdraw his appointment, which is immediately difficult given the support he has given him in the midst of controversy and scandal.

Meanwhile, the attorney general of justice, Sara Bruna Quiñónez, assures that she continues in the work of collecting the largest amount of evidentiary material to prove the crime of damage to the treasury for 60 million pesos that she attributes to the new secretary of Tourism for the signature of a direct agreement and without bidding for the purchase of LED-type luminaires from the company Azteca Lighting. The contract was for 400.8 million pesos, the most honorable that the Mazatlan City Council has signed in its history. The controversy is that the criminal complaint was filed by the Prosecutor’s Office before the end of the period granted to the Chemist to solve the observations on that item. The deadline for this is November 25. In this way, Benítez Torres could easily knock down the prosecutor’s claim with the argument that he was not given the right to demonstrate the legality of his acts in the Government of Mazatlán.

In the direction of Public Security there are new castles. Alonso Báez Pérez, who until yesterday was the head of the Public Security Directorate of Badiraguato, relieves Jaime Otoniel Barrón Valdez as director of the Preventive Unit of the Culiacán municipal corporation. The latter, apparently, will become part of the preventive controls of the municipal corporation in Mazatlán. These are strategic moves to increase security in the entity and combat corruption.