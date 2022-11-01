Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Colombia U-17 team: time and place of tribute in Bogotá

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 1, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Colombia Women's U-17 National Team

Colombia Women’s U-17 National Team

Photo:

Colombian Football Federation

Colombia Women’s U-17 National Team

It will be a party to welcome the world runners-up.

Colombia has proudly experienced its first football final in a FIFA tournament, the one starring the U-17 Women’s National Team in the indian world cupa, despite the fact that finally the great figure Linda Caicedo and the rest of the coffee makers had to settle for silver.

Despite the fact that the match was played at 9:30 in the morning, the day after the great Halloween celebrations, hundreds of people gathered in the squares of Colombia, where screens were set up to follow the match against the Spanish.

(The anthology goal they call ‘The most beautiful goal in the history of futsal’)
(Without Piqué: Shakira’s emotional video with her father in the Barcelona hospital)

Also in Villagorgona, the town of Valle del Cauca, where Caicedo is from and in which his family and neighbors have gathered to encourage his best exponent.

Where will be the party?

Caicedo’s mother, Herlinda Joy, is happy to see her daughter with only
17 years representing the country in the greatest, although he does not deny that he is “sad because the girls gave everything and the title got out of hand,” he said.

Colombia won 3 games against China (2-0), Mexico (2-1) and Tanzania (3-0), tied but won against Nigeria on penalties (6-5) and lost two games, both 1-0 and both against Spain.

The FCF confirmed that there will be a tribute on November 2 to the players who made us dream. at the Movistar Arena in Bogotá, at 10:45 am The stage doors will open at 9:30 am “Tribute to our warriors! Tribute to the Colombian U-17 Women’s National Team for its historic performance in the FIFA World Cup,” says the Federation in its statement.

(‘Tino’ Asprilla or ‘The black of Whatsapp? The flashy Halloween costume)
(Luis Díaz, ‘de rumba’: the viral video of the Liverpool player in Barranquilla)

Sports

