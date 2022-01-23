Jalisco.- Charros de Jalisco became the champion of the ARC League Pacific Mexican (LMP) and avoided the Tomateros de Culiacán three-time championship tonight in the seventh game of the Final Series of the 2021-2022 season.

After The Tomato Planters They won the victory on January 21, 2022, on the night of January 22, 2022, Los Charros de Jalisco massacred the guindas, with a resounding score: 8-1 in favor of Los Charros.

“We are Champions of the @Liga_Arco! Thanks for your support we achieved our 2nd JALISCO-style Championship,” shared the official Twitter account of Charros de Jalisco.