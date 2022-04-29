In the afternoon in front of the Ac Hotel they cheered on the coach and players. Ovation for Lanna

Genoa – The charge of the South on the eve of the derby. Last night the Sampdoria fans met, as usual, in front of the AC Hotel in Corso Europa to cheer on the team. The supporters met already at 6 pm in front of the retreat hotel to make the players and coach Giampaolo feel all their warmth.

