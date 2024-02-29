Yesterday, February 28, 2024, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced when the registration period for related H-1B visas will open for the fiscal year. 2025. According to the announcement, It will now be easier for organizational accounts to apply for work visas for a group of people.

Through the new organizational accounts, several people from a company, as well as its legal representatives and collaborators, will be able prepare your H-1B petition records and Form I-907request for priority processing, jointly.

It's important pointing that To request this benefit, the use of an organization account is required. and subsequently request participation in the H-1B electronic registration process which will begin on March 6, 2024 and will end on the 22nd of the same month.

It is necessary to carry out the process as quickly as possible, given that the visas are subject to the maximum regulatory amount for fiscal year 2025. During this period, each beneficiary must be registered electronically and the associated fee must be paid for each one.

For now, Uscis is working to address any technical issues that legal representatives may experience after modifications were made to the system, which has caused some users to experience difficulties logging into their online account. If this is your case, the first recommendation is to log out and log in again to check if the best techniques have resolved the failure.

And we must remember that before being able to participate in the registration to apply for visas for professionals with specialized jobs jointly, you need to create an account for organizations through the Uscis page. If you do not have one, you can carry out the process; If you had already applied for H-1B visas, you already have a registered account and this will automatically migrate to one for organizations.

USCIS will evaluate visa requests together.

What is needed to apply for an H-1B visa together?

In addition to belonging to the organizational account category, and carrying out the registration in the appropriate period, Uscis will ask each of the applicants for their passport information, which must be valid and current.

Starting April 1, Uscis will begin to evaluate the requests that were made in the aforementioned period and will approve those that meet the requirements based on the maximum regulatory number of special visas, as well as Forms I-907 for petitioners whose records have been selected.

Finally it should be said that H-1B visas are designed for professionals with specialized jobs, cooperative research with the United States government and development project workers and haute couture models.