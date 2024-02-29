The game was presented with a teaser trailer, which you can find in the player below, with more information and the first gameplay sequences arriving in the coming months.

During Nacon Connect 2024 there was also room for some surprise announcements. Among these there is Endurance Motorsport Series a new racing game made by KT Racing dedicated to long-distance racing coming soon on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series during 2025 .

The first details on Endurance Motorsport Series

According to the first official details offered by Nacon, the Endurance Motorsport Series will allow you to experience both the emotions of driving on the road and the point of view of the race engineers in the pits. The game will include a number of official vehicles and circuits and will feature innovative gameplay in which racing strategy and decisions made to deal with unforeseen events, such as accidents, weather conditions and so on, will be as important as driving skills.

As mentioned at the beginning, the game is in development at the studios of KT Racinga studio that over the years took care of the WRC series before the licensing rights passed to EA and Codemasters, so we are talking about veteran developers in racing games.