Recently, The Office of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced the suspension of Joel Martinez, who until now was the second acting chief of the Border Patrol. Although no details on the reasons were provided, There was talk of “misconduct” and the decision came shortly after the dissemination of a report on mistreatment suffered by migrants on the border of the United States and Mexico.

While the issue of the immigration crisis continues to gain notoriety and debate in the US, new developments appear on different fronts. With many spotlights on the border, The national authorities responsible for guarding it surprised with the decision to remove a hierarchical figure.

As stated in a statement from Erin Waters, CBP spokesperson, which was sent to NewsNation and disseminated on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, Martinez, who had been named second in command of the Border Patrol in January, was removed from his position and suspended. In that text, they mentioned that the entity does not tolerate “misbehavior” in its staff.

The news was surprising not only because of the importance of the officer within the government agency, but also because of the time he had been there. According to him he collected Washington Post, Martinez had been part of CBP for thirty-one years. Before receiving his last appointment, he was in charge of the Laredo, Texas sector on the border.

The Border Patrol removed its second in command for "misconduct."

Complaints of migrants who crossed the United States border

Although it was indicated that Martinez is not detained and the acts of misconduct that led to this decision were not specified, The suspension comes just a few days after the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) report was released., for its acronym in English). Over there Different mistreatments of migrants were collected, the most repeated being the obligation to leave personal belongings. In that context, many pointed to this as the cause of the change in the Border Patrol.