Fernando Alonso is one of the best drivers in the history of Formula 1. To date, ‘The Nano‘has won a total of 32 Formula 1 Grand Prix throughout his career. In fact, these victories encompass different stages of his entire career, from his first triumphs with renault until his last seasons with McLaren.

Among his most memorable grand prizesit is worth noting victories in very legendary circuits such as Monza, Monaco and Silverstone. Each of these triumphs, without a doubt, is fruit of the talent and determination of the Spanish driver to compete at the highest level of world motorsport.

Now, to continue in Formula 1 at 43 years old, you not only need desire and experience, you also need great both mental and nutritional preparation throughout the year to withstand the great physical exhaustion during the Grand Prix weekends.

Within this preparation, a good diet is essential: “At least it usually does 8-9 months I started to stop eating meat or fish because I sometimes it felt a little heavy and my digestion was getting worse a little longer“, the pilot said in a talk organized by DAZN.

This is one of the changes that is helping him prolong his sports career.. But not the only one. “Without being super strict, I eat like a vegetarian diet. I combine it with protein shakes, of pure protein and with what all the professionals are giving you“, pointed out the Asturian.

A race day is different. Normally, he usually has a small meal, a few hours before the race: a plate of fruit afterwards and still water, something logical among athletes. And, for dinner, he usually resorts to a healthy one to recover and sleep well.

However, when the season is over, the Spanish driver largely forgets about his diet and allows himself the occasional luxury that during the development of the competition cannot do so.