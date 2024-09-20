Much, much worse, as his sources have spoken of a Total investment of 400 million dollars and the prospect of making it the company’s Star Wars . In short, Sony would have burned much more than the 100 million dollars estimated so far.

Concord was a much worse disaster than you might think for Sony at least according to insider Colin Moriarty, whose leaks usually come from reliable sources.

Without words

“I’ve spoken at length to someone who worked on Concord, and it’s a lot worse than you might imagine.” Moriarty explained on X, before continuing mercilessly: “Internally it was known as ‘The Future of PlayStation’ and It was credited with potential similar to that of Star Wars. The development culture was characterized by a “toxic optimism” that blocked any negative feedback.” Here came the final blow: “Its development required an investment of 400 million dollars.”

In short, here we are well beyond unrealistic estimates. If these numbers were confirmed, we would be facing an epochal disaster, for a game with truly disproportionate overall costs, which go beyond those of many other triple A games. So It wouldn’t be a secondary project for Sony, but one of those on which it has invested the most in absolute terms.

As you may know, Concord was withdrawn from sale after about two weeks of its release due to its apparent failure. It is said to have sold only 25,000 copies.