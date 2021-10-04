One of the series that has attracted the most attention in recent days is Squid Game or The Squid Game. It is an exclusive of Netflix of South Korean origin. The program tells the story of a group of characters who risk their lives in various competitions.

Based on children’s games, they are a matter of life and death. But whoever survives will take 45.6 billion won, or about $ 38.5 million.

Squid Game is a Big Hit on Netflix

On the other side is the manga of Chainsaw man, work of Tatsuki fujimoto. This one tells the story of a poor young man, Denji, who works from sunrise to sunset. He seeks to pay off his father’s debt and decides to become a demon hunter.

But this profession is very dangerous and ends up badly injured. To save his life he makes a pact with his dog, Pochita, who is also a demon. By merging with it, he not only survives, but acquires great power.

Chainsaw Man: Its creator altered one of its sleeves to avoid discrimination

The story of The Squid Game and Chainsaw man They are different, but they have something in common: their protagonists are desperate for their situation and will do anything to move forward.

Likewise, they have their dose of violence, although in that case the manga of Fujimoto it is much more explicit. So there is a certain affinity between the two works and that is something that a talented fan took advantage of to make a peculiar crossover between both.

Chainsaw Man anime already confirmed

Is about @trashijordi, who shared an illustration where the characters of Chainsaw man but as if they were in the world of The Squid Game or Squid Game.

The quality of the design is not bad, but only those who have seen both series will understand the details and references that this person included. At least when it comes to quality, it’s not bad at all. That is why it has more than 20 thousand RT and 76K Likes.

At present, it is not known whether The Squid Game will or will not get a second season in Netflix. What concerns to Chainsaw man, his anime is already confirmed.

It will be performed by MAPPA, the study behind Jujutsu Kaisen and the last season of Shingeki no Kyojin.

But it is not known when it will be available. It is more than likely to be a project for next year. Maybe it’s a spring or summer premiere.

