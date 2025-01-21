The president of the Observatory against Domestic and Gender Violence of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), Esther Erice, has shown this Tuesday her “rejection” of the leak of the statements of Elisa Mouliaá and Íñigo Errejón before the judge who is the case being investigated as sexual violence. In a statement, Erice recalls that Any “interference” of this type can affect a process in progress such as the one being tried. and denies having received any complaints, from “those who are entitled to do so”, about the harsh attitude of Judge Adolfo Carretero. It does, however, mean that the gender perspective training of justice specialists ends up having a “substantial improvement” in the resolution of these crimes.

Specifically, in a writing supported by the member of the Etsher Rojo Observatory, Erice emphasizes the “special protection that the law grants to the right to privacy of the victims of this type of crime” and points out that it is “a process in progress ” with respect to which “any assessment could constitute an interference in the jurisdictional function of the head of the body.” Furthermore, adds the director of the Observatory, “There is no record of the filing of any complaint before this CGPJ by those who are entitled to do so”.

However, the governing body of the judges “trusts” that measures such as those that have been recognized with the new judicial efficiency law – which for two weeks has attributed powers in matters of violence to women courts of sexual violence— provide judges with “specific training” that “provides a substantial improvement in instruction and resolution of these crimes”.

The Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, has also stressed this “essential” legal reform so that cases of sexual violence are addressed in specialized courts. A modification that, as he has assured, will serve to ensure that cases of sexual assault “are heard in specialized sections in lower courts, so that the judges and magistrates who hear them, have a deep knowledge of these issues, know how to deal with and how to address these types of statements and in addition, they can also be trained with greater specialization.” A scenario that, as he has stressed, will not be a reality until September, when he hopes that “we will not be able to see interrogatory statements” such as those leaked in the Errejón case, and in response to which “many people have felt embarrassed.”

The images of the statement were broadcast this Monday in several media outlets and you can see how the magistrate asks Mouliaá “why Errejón took out his virile member during the meeting that she reported, or how he blurts out: “Could it be that “You wanted something with that man, and since that man did not reciprocate, that’s why you are now denouncing him, because that man has laughed at you?”