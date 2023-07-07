Operation management is the backbone of every small and large size business. If there is no operation management no company will be able to expand its business and increase their profitability. Operation management guides each department to maintain their working, allocate funding, and control mishappening.

Just imagine a business without operation management- A business always faces failure, overlapping will be consistent, no employee will work and business inventory radically falls. If all these things will not be controlled and well-directed no business will successively raise their standard.

Thus, it is that crucial field which makes a student land in the processing, controlling, and directing career to run the business effectively. So, let’s learn about more operation management and career opportunities.

What Should I Do After an MBA in Operations Management?

There are abundant career opportunities available for individuals after completing an MBA Courses Online. Due to the rise of the e-commerce field after the pandemic era, the requirement for a skilled operations manager is on the rise. And, due to this extensive demand in the market, there is a wide range of career opportunities available in the operations management sector. So, let’s explore some of the best career options available after an MBA in operations management:

1. Operations Manager

One can take on a job role as an operations manager after completing an online MBA In Operations. As an operations manager, one must perform several roles and responsibilities like

Ensuring all the works and processes within an organization are running smoothly.

All the processes are running cost-effectively.

Developing strategies to improve organizational work practices for achieving better results.

Maintain efficiency and accuracy of all the workers working in a warehouse.

Manage inventory and purchase of materials and goods.

Conduct periodic quality checks within an organization for enhancing the way of working.

Recruit competent staff and train them to achieve organizational goals.

Keep an eye on organizations’ budgets and manage them to achieve maximum profitability.

This is an overview of the major role that an operations manager plays within an organization. In India, the average salary that an operations manager gets is around INR 6 to 7 lacs per annum, that is quite a good salary package.

2. Quality Assurance Manager

Another job role that one can explore after an operation management program is becoming a quality assurance manager. In this job role, you have to perform some specific roles and responsibilities including

Developing strategies and procedures for improving product quality.

Ensuring the organization complies with all the regulatory principles.

Improvise the quality standards as per the industry and market trends.

Maintain all the quality reports and statistical data.

Ensure that products are being made as per the client’s and customer’s demands.

Immediately report any discrepancies found in the product to your head.

Manage and monitor all the things that pertain to the quality of a product.

This is what a quality assurance manager does within an organization. And, the salary compensation that quality manager professionals get is around INR 10 to 12 lacs per annum.

3. Project Manager

After completing an MBA in an operations management program, one can also become a project manager within an organization. As we learn a wide range of project management skills during the online MBA course curriculum that trains us for attaining this job role. The roles and responsibilities that a project manager performs include

Designing and developing new project plans or improvising the older ones.

Ensuring the availability of resources and raw materials required to complete a project.

Deciding the budget limit to complete a project plan.

Monitoring all the works of the project to reduce any mistakes and risks.

Take responsibility to complete a project within the specified deadline and with limited time & resources.

Track project progress from time to time.

Know how to use several project management tools and techniques for better efficiency and accuracy.

These are some of the major responsibilities that a project manager is liable for in an organization. On average, the salary package of a project manager in India lies within the range of INR 10 to 12 lacs per annum i.e. quite good for an individual.

4. Supply Chain Manager

This is one of the most popular job roles in the operations management field, after an operations manager role. A supply chain manager can explore career options in a varied number of sectors like the e-commerce industry, logistics & supply chain field, etc. The major roles and responsibilities that a supply manager performs are listed below:

Monitors the supply chain of a company

Develop strategies to enhance the supply chain management of an organization.

Come up with cost-effective solutions for improving the supply chain processes

Maintain inventory and records of an organization

Train the staff below them to achieve organizational objectives and goals

Make sure that the organization’s supply chain processes meet all the legal requirements.

Perform quality checks on shipping and delivery processes to identify mistakes and potential risks.

Responsible for the smooth running of the supply and logistics department of an organization.

Make the KRAs and KPIs of the employees working below them.

The average salary that a supply chain manager gets after completing an MBA in operations management program is around INR 9 to 13 lakhs per annum.

How can College Vidya help?

The major online educational portal, College Vidya, helps students to follow their intended career pathways by providing a comprehensive platform that includes government-recognized colleges offering relevant degrees.

College Vidya assists students in making educated selections and selecting the best institutions for Operations Management by providing individual coaching and consulting with industry professionals. The portal’s emphasis on verification assures that the listed colleges have an industry reputation and legitimacy.

College Vidya also provides post-admission support, allowing students to access learning management systems, submit assignments/projects, and participate in webinars with industry experts.

College Vidya guarantees that individuals have a good foundation for a successful career in Operations Management by connecting students with peers and offering continuing assistance.

Conclusion

In the end, we can conclude that there are ample career opportunities available in the operations management field. In an organization, it is important to have skilled operations personnel, this is because they are required in every department within an organization.

Without successful operation management, an organization might fail to perform effectively. So, looking at the importance of this sector we can imply that we can do various things after completing an MBA in operations management.

So, without any further adieu enroll in an MBA in operations management program can become a professional in the same.