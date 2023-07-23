The Cerro de la Máscara is the most important pre-Hispanic site in northern Mexico. It is beauty, it is mystery, it is enigma. It is located in the magical town of El Fuerte, approximately 85 kilometers from the city of Los Mochis, on the Los Mochis-El Fuerte state highway, and just over 280 kilometers from Culiacán, Sinaloa, on Federal México 15 and then Los Mochis-El Fuerte, at the height of Trébol. Composed of nearly 300 petroglyphs, it stands imposingly in a wooded area, waiting for its secrets to be revealed.