There Toyota Yaris WRC extension with Calle Rovanpera dominated the Rally of Estoniaeighth test of the World Rally Championship WRC 2023. The World Champion leaves Estonia with a advantage of 55 points topping the championship standings after an all-dominant rally, moving one step closer to winning back-to-back world titles. The Finn won in front of Hyundai i20N Rally1 Of Thierry Neuville And Esapekka Lappi.
WRC Rally Estonia 2023, results
The 22-year-old Finn Calle Rovanpera finished the Rally of Estonia on dirt road with an advantage of 52.7 seconds over his rival Thierry Neuville, driving a Hyundai i20 N, which he initially drove after the first practice run on Friday. Rovanperä then took the lead later that day, then get nine consecutive fastest times on Saturday, asserting its supremacy.
There rain expected did not materialize in the last stage on Sunday, where Rovanperä was once again untouchable, winning all four special stages with his Toyota GR Yaris and getting maximum bonus points in the Wolf Power Stage. In the end rovanpera won 15 of the 21 special stages of the rally. Neuville practically conceded defeat as early as Saturday night, but was still in high spirits after making one of his own better performance ever in a fast dirt rally.
However, he couldn’t afford to relax on Sunday with his teammate Esapekka Lappi who completed the podium just 6.8 seconds apart after more than 300km of racing.
WRC podium Rally Estonia 2023
1. Ogier/Landais (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)
2. Neuville/Wydaeghe (Hyundai i20N Rally1)
3. Lappi/Ferm (Hyundai i20 N Rally1)
WRC Rally Estonia 2023 STANDINGS
|POS
|#
|CREW
|CAR
|CLASS
|TIME
|1
|69
|Calle Rovanpera
Jonne Halttunen
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|RC1
|2:36’03.2
|2
|11
|Thierry Neuville
Martijn Wydaeghe
|Hyundai i20N Rally1
|RC1
|+52.6
|3
|4
|Esapekka Lappi
Janne Ferm
|Hyundai i20N Rally1
|RC1
|+59.5
|4
|33
|Elfyn Evans
Scott Martin
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|RC1
|+1’06.7
|5
|3
|Teemu Suninen
Mikko Markkula
|Hyundai i20N Rally1
|RC1
|+2’21.0
|6
|7
|Pierre-Louis Loubet
Nicolas Gilsoul
|Ford Puma Rally1
|RC1
|+3’09.9
|7
|18
|Takamoto Katsuta
Aaron Johnston
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|RC1
|+3’10.2
|8
|8
|Ott Tanak
Martin Jarveoja
|Ford Puma Rally1
|RC1
|+6’25.5
|9
|23
|Andreas Mikkelsen
Torstein Eriksen
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|RC2
|+9’54.1
|10
|24
|Sami Pajari
Enni Mälkönen
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|RC2
|+10’03.8
|11
|22
|Emil Lindholm
Reeta Hämäläinen
|Hyundai i20N Rally2
|RC2
|+11’15.8
|12
|27
|Marcus Bulacia
Diego Vallejo
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|RC2
|+11’57.7
|13
|29
|Mikolaj Marczyk
Szymon Gospodarczyk
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|RC2
|+12’17.0
|14
|26
|Robert Virves
Craig Drew
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|RC2
|+12’29.3
|15
|25
|Egon Kaur
Jakko Viilo
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|RC2
|+12’29.7
|16
|31
|Josh Mcerlean
James Fulton
|Hyundai i20N Rally2
|RC2
|+13’53.2
|17
|47
|Roope Korhonen
Anssi Viinikka
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|+21’13.0
|18
|58
|Gregoire Munster
Louis Louka
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|+21’39.5
|19
|38
|Kaspar Kasari
Rainis Raidma
|Skoda Fabia R5
|RC2
|+21’39.8
|20
|54
|Laurent Pellier
Kevin Bronner
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|+21’47.6
|21
|35
|Bruno Bulaci
Axel Coronado
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|RC2
|+22’01.3
|22
|48
|Tony Herranen
Mikko Luka
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|+23’55.8
|23
|53
|Diego Jr.
Rogelio Penate
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|+24’40.4
|24
|49
|Ali Turkkan
Burak Erdener
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|+25’48.4
|25
|39
|Alexander Villanueva
Jose Murado
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|RC2
|+25’51.3
|26
|62
|Philip Kohn
Tom Woodburn
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|+28’06.0
|27
|60
|Alejandro Zavaleta
Diego San Juan
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|+28’49.9
|28
|37
|Priit Koik
Kristo Tamm
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|+29’22.7
|29
|41
|Mauro Honey
Luca Beltrame
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|RC2
|+33’51.5
|30
|65
|Romet Jurgenson
Siim Oja
|Ford Fiesta Rally4
|RC4
|+33’57.2
|31
|55
|Robert Jr.
Mauro Barreiro
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|+34’53.3
|32
|30
|Fabrizio Zaldivar
Marcelo Der Ohannesian
|Hyundai i20N Rally2
|RC2
|+36’32.5
|33
|59
|Hamza Anwar
Alexander Kihurani
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|+36’43.8
|34
|51
|Brendan Cumiskey
Arthur Kierans
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|+38’39.6
|35
|56
|Tom Rensonnet
Loïc Dumont
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|+38’57.3
|36
|45
|Luciano Cobbe
Robert Mometti
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|+45’01.2
|37
|50
|Benjamin Korhola
Pekka Kelander
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|+50’38.6
|38
|20
|Oliver Solberg
Elliott Edmondson
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|RC2
|+50’53.0
|39
|28
|Georg Linnamäe
James Morgan
|Hyundai i20N Rally2
|RC2
|+51’17.7
|40
|67
|Sergey Uger
Maria Uger
|Ford Fiesta R5
|RC2
|+54’27.5
|41
|52
|William Creighton
Liam Reagan
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|+1:00’29.7
|42
|34
|Jorge Martínez
Alberto Alvarez
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|+1:06’55.5
|43
|40
|Armin Kremer
Ella Kremer
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|RC2
|+1:13’34.5
|44
|64
|Karl-Markus Sei
Martin Leotoots
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|RC4
|+1:21’07.0
Video Rally Estonia 2023 Highlights
