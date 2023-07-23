There Toyota Yaris WRC extension with Calle Rovanpera dominated the Rally of Estoniaeighth test of the World Rally Championship WRC 2023. The World Champion leaves Estonia with a advantage of 55 points topping the championship standings after an all-dominant rally, moving one step closer to winning back-to-back world titles. The Finn won in front of Hyundai i20N Rally1 Of Thierry Neuville And Esapekka Lappi.

WRC Rally Estonia 2023, results

The 22-year-old Finn Calle Rovanpera finished the Rally of Estonia on dirt road with an advantage of 52.7 seconds over his rival Thierry Neuville, driving a Hyundai i20 N, which he initially drove after the first practice run on Friday. Rovanperä then took the lead later that day, then get nine consecutive fastest times on Saturday, asserting its supremacy.

Kalle Rovanpera dominated the 2023 Rally Estonia

There rain expected did not materialize in the last stage on Sunday, where Rovanperä was once again untouchable, winning all four special stages with his Toyota GR Yaris and getting maximum bonus points in the Wolf Power Stage. In the end rovanpera won 15 of the 21 special stages of the rally. Neuville practically conceded defeat as early as Saturday night, but was still in high spirits after making one of his own better performance ever in a fast dirt rally.

Hyundais rounded out the podium at Rally Estonia

However, he couldn’t afford to relax on Sunday with his teammate Esapekka Lappi who completed the podium just 6.8 seconds apart after more than 300km of racing.

WRC podium Rally Estonia 2023

1. Ogier/Landais (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)

2. Neuville/Wydaeghe (Hyundai i20N Rally1)

3. Lappi/Ferm (Hyundai i20 N Rally1)

The podium of Rally Estonia 2023

WRC Rally Estonia 2023 STANDINGS

POS # CREW CAR CLASS TIME 1 69 Calle Rovanpera

Jonne Halttunen Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 RC1 2:36’03.2 2 11 Thierry Neuville

Martijn Wydaeghe Hyundai i20N Rally1 RC1 +52.6 3 4 Esapekka Lappi

Janne Ferm Hyundai i20N Rally1 RC1 +59.5 4 33 Elfyn Evans

Scott Martin Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 RC1 +1’06.7 5 3 Teemu Suninen

Mikko Markkula Hyundai i20N Rally1 RC1 +2’21.0 6 7 Pierre-Louis Loubet

Nicolas Gilsoul Ford Puma Rally1 RC1 +3’09.9 7 18 Takamoto Katsuta

Aaron Johnston Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 RC1 +3’10.2 8 8 Ott Tanak

Martin Jarveoja Ford Puma Rally1 RC1 +6’25.5 9 23 Andreas Mikkelsen

Torstein Eriksen Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 RC2 +9’54.1 10 24 Sami Pajari

Enni Mälkönen Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 RC2 +10’03.8 11 22 Emil Lindholm

Reeta Hämäläinen Hyundai i20N Rally2 RC2 +11’15.8 12 27 Marcus Bulacia

Diego Vallejo Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 RC2 +11’57.7 13 29 Mikolaj Marczyk

Szymon Gospodarczyk Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 RC2 +12’17.0 14 26 Robert Virves

Craig Drew Ford Fiesta Rally2 RC2 +12’29.3 15 25 Egon Kaur

Jakko Viilo Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 RC2 +12’29.7 16 31 Josh Mcerlean

James Fulton Hyundai i20N Rally2 RC2 +13’53.2 17 47 Roope Korhonen

Anssi Viinikka Ford Fiesta Rally3 RC3 +21’13.0 18 58 Gregoire Munster

Louis Louka Ford Fiesta Rally3 RC3 +21’39.5 19 38 Kaspar Kasari

Rainis Raidma Skoda Fabia R5 RC2 +21’39.8 20 54 Laurent Pellier

Kevin Bronner Ford Fiesta Rally3 RC3 +21’47.6 21 35 Bruno Bulaci

Axel Coronado Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 RC2 +22’01.3 22 48 Tony Herranen

Mikko Luka Ford Fiesta Rally3 RC3 +23’55.8 23 53 Diego Jr.

Rogelio Penate Ford Fiesta Rally3 RC3 +24’40.4 24 49 Ali Turkkan

Burak Erdener Ford Fiesta Rally3 RC3 +25’48.4 25 39 Alexander Villanueva

Jose Murado Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 RC2 +25’51.3 26 62 Philip Kohn

Tom Woodburn Ford Fiesta Rally3 RC3 +28’06.0 27 60 Alejandro Zavaleta

Diego San Juan Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 +28’49.9 28 37 Priit Koik

Kristo Tamm Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 +29’22.7 29 41 Mauro Honey

Luca Beltrame Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 RC2 +33’51.5 30 65 Romet Jurgenson

Siim Oja Ford Fiesta Rally4 RC4 +33’57.2 31 55 Robert Jr.

Mauro Barreiro Ford Fiesta Rally3 RC3 +34’53.3 32 30 Fabrizio Zaldivar

Marcelo Der Ohannesian Hyundai i20N Rally2 RC2 +36’32.5 33 59 Hamza Anwar

Alexander Kihurani Ford Fiesta Rally3 RC3 +36’43.8 34 51 Brendan Cumiskey

Arthur Kierans Ford Fiesta Rally3 RC3 +38’39.6 35 56 Tom Rensonnet

Loïc Dumont Ford Fiesta Rally3 RC3 +38’57.3 36 45 Luciano Cobbe

Robert Mometti Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 +45’01.2 37 50 Benjamin Korhola

Pekka Kelander Ford Fiesta Rally3 RC3 +50’38.6 38 20 Oliver Solberg

Elliott Edmondson Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 RC2 +50’53.0 39 28 Georg Linnamäe

James Morgan Hyundai i20N Rally2 RC2 +51’17.7 40 67 Sergey Uger

Maria Uger Ford Fiesta R5 RC2 +54’27.5 41 52 William Creighton

Liam Reagan Ford Fiesta Rally3 RC3 +1:00’29.7 42 34 Jorge Martínez

Alberto Alvarez Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 +1:06’55.5 43 40 Armin Kremer

Ella Kremer Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 RC2 +1:13’34.5 44 64 Karl-Markus Sei

Martin Leotoots Peugeot 208 Rally4 RC4 +1:21’07.0 WRC 2023 Rally Estonia final standings

Video Rally Estonia 2023 Highlights

Safari Rally Estonia 2023 Highlights VIDEO

