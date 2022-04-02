These are the central ones that are on Barcelona’s agenda for the summer market:
The Dutch center-back is the dream of the Laporta board. The footballer should have arrived at Barça at the same time as Frenkie de Jong instead of opting for Juventus. The defender of the future for the culé team should be Ronald Araújo and De Ligt.
It seems that his signing is already closed. Andreas Christensen is a perfectly qualified player to play for Barça. It will be necessary to see if he manages to get a place in the starting eleven or if, on the contrary, he ends up sentenced to the bench.
The Villarreal player has acknowledged that his footballing idol has always been Gerard Piqué. This last season he has been criticized for sometimes not being tough enough without the ball despite his bulk and stature. It would be a great addition.
The Sevilla centre-back has shown in recent seasons that he is more than capable of becoming an indispensable player for any team in the world. Everything indicates that next season he will go to the Premier League, but if there is an opportunity and it is considered that the viability of the transfer is worthwhile, Joan Laporta will be there.
It does not seem that the German is going to renew with Chelsea, but there are other better positioned teams. It is not a footballer who is at the top of the culé team’s transfer schedule, but a player with his characteristics is always an interesting option to reinforce the defense.
The Franco-Spanish is one of the best-footed defenders in European football. At Manchester City he has managed to consolidate himself as a starter this season after losing the position to John Stones last season.
