The news of the death of Pietro Sonaglia shocked all of Italy. The assistant director of Mediaset programs is gone.

The announcement was made by Roberto Cenci, director of Fascino, production company of Maria De Filippi.

Now to remember it on social networks there are many, all well-known faces. Among these also Gerry Scotti who is literally shocked and wrote:

Dear friends, at TSQV I will no longer be able to call ‘Pierooooooooo’ because Piero is gone. And he then added: “We lose the best of all, a courteous professional always with a smile on his face. We already miss it.

Andrea Nicole Contethe former tronista wrote: “Words will never be enough. Always a sweet look and a comforting smile, a caress on the head or a wink when you saw me with tears in your eyes. “

The former tronista then continues: “Then you would get me to sneak up with a glass of water and punctually frighten me by saying ‘baby, water!’. Thank you. Hi Piero. Have a good trip”.

But not only Gianni Sperti also dedicated a thought to the most famous and loved assistant director of Mediaset:

The chats behind the scenes and the lists, because you’ve always been sunny. Your protective gaze that comforted me in difficult moments while recording. I’ll miss you. Hi Piero “.

At the moment the causes of the disappearance are not known, however the man is quite young. His age suggests a sudden illness or an undisclosed illness.