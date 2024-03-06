The Monetary Policy Committee in Egypt decided, during its extraordinary meeting today, Wednesday, to raise the overnight deposit and lending rates and the Central Bank’s main operation rate by 600 basis points to reach 27.25, 28.25, and 27.75 percent, respectively.
The bank said that the committee decided to accelerate the monetary restriction process in order to accelerate inflation’s downward path and ensure a decline in monthly inflation rates.
