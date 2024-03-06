Artificial Intelligence | Open AI released Elon Musk's emails

Open AI disputes the claims in billionaire Elon Musk's lawsuit and released emails that say the billionaire supported a plan to turn Open AI into a for-profit.

Artificial intelligence developer Open AI denies the billionaire Elon Musk's allegations that the US startup abandoned its original goal of non-profit operations by teaming up with software giant Microsoft.

Open AI said in a blog post on Tuesday that it plans to disprove Musk's claims. The company published on the blog Musk's emails to Open AI executives say the billionaire supported a plan to turn Open AI into a for-profit and raise funding for it.

Musk sued Open AI last week. According to Musk, the company has violated the company's founding agreement by putting the pursuit of profit before developing artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity.

Musk co-founded Open AI, but left it in 2018.

Open AI says that Musk wanted to merge Open AI with the electric car company Tesla and sent an email further discussing Open AI as Tesla's “cash cow”.

According to Open AI, Musk's idea for the merger came at a time when the company and Musk were discussing turning Open AI into a for-profit to develop AGI, or general artificial intelligence.

In the negotiations, Musk demanded to take over the majority of the company's shares and the majority of the board and that he be appointed as the company's CEO, Open AI says in its blog.

No consensus was reached in the negotiations and Musk decided to leave Open AI. He said that the probability of success of Open AI is zero and that he plans to create general artificial intelligence inside Tesla. Musk still said that he supports the company's plan to raise funding.

Musk the lawsuit filed last week said the initial goal was to create a non-profit company. According to the lawsuit, the purpose of the company was to develop technology based on open source code.

According to the lawsuit, Open AI actually uses closed source code and has effectively turned into a Microsoft subsidiary.

According to Open AI, Musk proposed the company raise $1 billion in seed funding when the company was planning to raise $100 million.

Musk founded his own company X AI, which develops artificial intelligence, in July of last year.