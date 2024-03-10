Russia | Russia's arms exports have halved during the decade

Arms imports from European countries almost doubled, the United States being by far the biggest supplier.

Russian position on the world arms market has weakened considerably since 2014, according to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute Sipri.

Russia's arms exports have halved during the period, while US exports have increased by 17 percent. At the same time, the United States' share of the world's arms trade rose to 42 percent, and it supplied weapons to a total of 107 countries.

The share of the United States and Western European countries in the entire world's arms exports rose to a total of 72 percent in the period 2019–23.

For the first time, under the supervision of Sipri, Russia has fallen to the world's third largest arms exporter after the United States and France. In 2019, Russia exported weapons to 31 countries, but last year there were only 12 export countries.

European countries nearly doubled their arms imports after 2014.

In the years 2019–23, 55 percent of Europe's arms imports came from the United States. The share clearly increased compared to the years 2014–19, when the share of the United States was 35 percent.

“Many factors influence European NATO countries' decisions to import weapons from the United States, among them the need to maintain transatlantic relations, as well as technical, military and cost considerations. If transatlantic relations change in the next few years, the purchasing decisions of European countries may also change,” said Sipri's director Dan Smith in the bulletin.

The largest European importer of arms in the period 2019–23 was Ukraine, which has received arms from at least 30 countries since 2022.

However, the largest export flows went to the countries of the Asia and Pacific region, among which are nine of the world's ten largest arms buyers. The biggest importer was India, which has, among other things, acquired French fighters. However, India's biggest arms purchases still came from Russia.

In total, the turnover of the international arms trade decreased by 3.3 percent after 2014.