The deadliest fire in New York in 30 years was caused by a faulty electric heater in the bedroom of one of the apartments. This reason was named by the head of the city fire department Daniel Nigro, reports RIA News…

“The door to the apartment, unfortunately, remained open when the owners left. The smoke spread through the building, ”explained the chief of the rescuers.

Earlier it was reported that at least 19 people died in a fire that broke out in a residential building in the New York Bronx, including nine children. In addition, at least 63 people received injuries of varying severity from smoke and fire, the condition of 32 of them is assessed as life-threatening. About 200 firefighters fought the fire.